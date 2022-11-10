Nara Lokesh sees political conspiracy behind houses' demolition

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the government had demolished houses in Ippatam village with a political conspiracy. Was it wrong to give lands for conducting Jana Sena Party meeting? he questioned.

Addressing the media at Ippatam on Wednesday, Lokesh questioned the government as to how it can widen the roads, which is unable to fill potholes on the road. He criticised that the YSRCP government failed to develop roads during the last three and a half years. He extended his support to the house owners, whose houses were demolished in Ippatam village.

Earlier, the TDP leader interacted with the house owners and enquired about houses demolition. A villager, Subba Rao, informed Lokesh that he had been residing in the village for the last five decades. He said, "Along with 50 persons I met MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy and requested him to widen the road up to 80 feet. The MLA assured us that he will look into the matter."

Another house owner told Lokesh that his shop was destroyed during road widening and he lost his livelihood. 'Even though we requested

the officials to give us some more time, they didn't listen to our request,' he added.