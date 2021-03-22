Nara Lokesh slams demolition of houses in Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday condemned the demolition of houses belonging to the poor people at Atmakur village under the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district.

Lokesh blamed YCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy for acting without sympathy towards the poor residents who have been living there for over 40 years. It was only at the instance of the ruling party MLA that the Revenue and Police officials carried out the demolitions even though the cases related those houses were pending for court hearing.

In a statement here, Lokesh recalled how the unprincipled YSRCP leaders had carried out vicious propaganda during the 2019 elections that the TDP would demolish houses of poor families if elected to power. But after winning the election, the YSRCP MLAs have started targeting the poor people's small houses without any sympathy or solidarity. This two-faced policy of the Jagan Reddy regime was exposed in the latest demolitions taken up in Mangalagiri area.

Lokesh demanded the Mangalagiri MLA to explain to the people why they had ruthlessly thrown the poor people out on the roads without their belongings. The CM and his party MLAs promised to construct lakhs of houses for the poor families prior to the elections but not a single house was constructed in the past two years.

On the other hand, the Jagan Reddy government is pulling down the very houses that the poor families had constructed with their hard earned money.

Strongly objecting to the government's indifference, Lokesh asserted that his party would stand by the hapless poor families in their hour of trouble. As a responsible Opposition party, the TDP would do everything possible till the displaced families would get justice.

The TDP has long been opposing what it was terming as 'mindless destruction' of public and private property ever since the YSRCP came to power. The saga of reckless demolitions started with the pulling down of the Praja Vedika structure in the Amaravati Capital City area, he added.