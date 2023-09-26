Nara Lokesh, TDP MPs meet President Draupadi Murmu, complains about the illegal arrest of Naidu

Nara Lokesh, the national general secretary of the party, has urged President Draupadi Murmu to address the alleged illegal arrest of Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu. Lokesh, along with TDP MPs Keshineni Nani, Kanakamedala Ravindra, Galla Jayadev, and Rammohan Naidu, met at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

They apprised the President of the situation, highlighting that Chandrababu had been unlawfully arrested and implicated in false cases as a means to undermine the party's achievements. They emphasized that Chandrababu's arrest was politically motivated and lacked evidence to support corruption charges. The delegation presented the President with relevant information and evidence and requested her intervention to safeguard democracy in Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation has submitted two memorandums one from Nara Lokesh and the other from TDP MPs on the developments that took place over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the latter was arrested in a manner that blatantly disregards the principles of justice and the rule of law. "This situation appears to be nothing short of a politically motivated vendetta aimed at undermining his reputation and impeding his role as a public figure," the MPs wrote.



The MPs in the latter went on to level allegations against the YSRCP government over the atrocities being carried out against the opposition leaders in particular and the public in general in the last four and half years They said that the people are suffering with the YSRCP's vendetta politics. In the letter, the MPs claimed that there is no evidence in the case against Naidu and that the YSRCP is acting in vengeance and sought the intervention of the president of India in the matter concerned.

Nara Lokesh in a separate letter stated that his father Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a false case and alleged that the government is trying the tarnish the image of Naidu who served as Chief Minister for fourteen years and stood as the pillar for the development of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Following the meeting with the President, Lokesh addressed the media and briefed on the issues surrounding the filing of illegal cases against TDP leaders, leading to their imprisonment. He specifically highlighted the case of Chandrababu, who, despite being in public service for 45 years, was sent to jail in a skill development case. Lokesh stated that they have submitted all the evidence they possess to the President. He also expressed his frustration over being implicated in the Inner Ring Road case immediately after announcing the resumption of the Yuvagalam Padayatra.

