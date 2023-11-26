Nara Lokesh to resume Yuva Galam Padayatra from tomorrow

The Yuva Galam Padayatra, led by Lokesh, is set to resume from the point where it was previously halted in Rajolu from November 27. After Chandrababu's arrest and subsequent release, there has been renewed interest in Lokesh's Padayatra.

The Telugu Desam Party is preparing for a fight against the ruling YSRCP government and discussions are underway among the party cadre on how to take the Padayatra forward. They are eagerly waiting for their leaders directions.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRCP is on high alert following the recent political developments. With elections approaching, both parties are taking precautions to avoid any mistakes or negative aspects. They are responding swiftly to incidents and attempting to address any criticism from the opposition.

The political landscape of Andhra Pradesh is becoming increasingly intense and is garnering attention due to the aggressive stances taken by both the ruling party and the opposition ahead of elections.



