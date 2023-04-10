Nara Lokesh vows to complete Handri-Neeva project

Narsapuram (Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh through his Yuva Galam padayatra in Singanamala constituency reached out to different sections of people.

The farmers complained over the poor yield of groundnut crop and people with demands including filling village tanks with Krishna water etc.

The west Narsapur village people met Lokesh and urged for extension of canal by 15 km from Chinnampeta to Chinnajalalapuram and its increase in canal diameter from 45 cusecs to 75 cusecs. This will help fill four village irrigation tanks and boost groundwater levels and in turn solve drinking water problems in 10 villages. The villagers urged Lokesh to solve this problem when the TDP comes to power.

Responding to the pleas of people, Lokesh reminded that the party when it was in power spent Rs 11,000 crore on irrigation projects. He pointed out that 90 per cent of Handri-Neeva works were completed under the TDP rule. Immediately after the TDP comes to power the remaining 10 per cent works will be completed and all tanks in the vicinity of the project will be filled.

The Boya and Valmiki communities too met Lokesh and presented a memorandum. They complained that the YSRCP government went back on its promise to give ST status to the two communities.

They urged Lokesh to concede their demands of ST status to the communities, give proportional representation to them in the State Assembly and Legislative Council and give free education to their children from KG to PG and also pattas for their lands under cultivation if the TDP returns to power.

Responding to their pleas, Lokesh promised to do justice to all communities and take care of their demands in particular. He reminded that the Sathya Pal committee appointed by the earlier TDP government had subsequently submitted a report to the YSRCP government but its recommendations were not revealed by the committee. Once the TDP is voted back to power, it will take a view on the recommendations and render justice to them. He said that free education will be provided through the best available schools. Vegetable farmers including those cultivating ladyfinger represented their problems to him. The Vishwa Brahman community too presented their woes to him.

Several YSRCP mandal leaders joined the TDP and vowed to work for the TDP's victory.