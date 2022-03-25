Nara Lokesh wishes NTR, Ram Charan for success of RRR, says he will watch the film

The maverick director Rajamouli's RRR movie has hit the theatres across the globe and roaring at the box office with the fans going crazy over the high octane film. The crowds flock to theaters from Thursday night and fans are celebrating the movie starring NTR and Ram Charan as the heroes.



Meanwhile, the TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh also reacted to the RRR film and congratulated NTR, Ram Charan and the entire unit of RRR for the massive openings. He also said that he will definitely watch the movie with his family this week. He also said all the best to everyone and wished the movie would definitely break records.



"Excited to know that @RRRMovie has opened to rave reviews. I congratulate NTR and Ram Charan, maestro Rajamouli and the entire cast and crew for delivering a great movie experience," Lokesh tweeted.

I will definitely watch it this week with my family and wish for the movie to break records. All the best guys!(2/2) — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 25, 2022

The film starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR has made with a whopping budget of approximately Rs. 400 crore and the film is said to had stand upto its mark going by the reviews from al quarters of the film. Many celebrities also have a word of praise for the film in the social media.

