Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's nomination for the upcoming elections will be filed today by alliance leaders. The TDP-Janasena-BJP chief leaders are set to submit 2 sets of nominations for Lokesh. The rally will kick off with interfaith prayers in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Leaders representing SC, ST, BC, and minority communities within the alliance will file Lokesh's nomination on Thursday. The nomination process will take place at the Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation office at 2.34 pm.

The alliance leaders have planned to make Lokesh's nomination program a grand event, with massive arrangements in place. A large rally is scheduled to be held on the day of the nomination, with over 10,000 activists and supporters from across the constituency expected to participate.