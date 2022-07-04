Narasapuram MP plans to attend PM Modi's meet despite police denying permission

Vijayawada: Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju said that he was going to attend the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at any cost.

He alleged that the State government has been trying to create hurdles for his visit to Bhimavaram in some way or other by using the police force.

The MP said that the police denied permission for the landing of his helicopter on some pretext or other and were trying to arrest him if he proceeded by road.

He alleged that the police were threatening his followers who are planning to extend a warm welcome to him as he was going to visit his constituency to attend the Prime Minister's programme. He said that though the court gave permission for his visit to his constituency, the State government was trying to create hurdles in one way or other.

The MP made it clear that he would attend the PM's programme despite the police denying permission. It is learn that the government has denied the entry pass to the Narsapuram MP