Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, who has been an activist in the BJP for three decades, has now become a topic of discussion in the country. His lucky chance is proof that if luck is added to hard work, opportunities will come by themselves.



He got the MP ticket unexpectedly. Without any follow-up, the ticket is allotted just by looking at the application. Srinivasa Varma, who wanted to contest as an MP if BJP was given the opportunity, got a great opportunity to stand in Narasapuram Lok Sabha as a joint candidate of NDA. He campaigned hard. Moved ahead in coordination with MLA candidates. BJP fans in the constituency say that he did not spend huge election expenses like other MP candidates, but won as an MP with a bumper majority with a nominal expenditure.

He became an MP candidate with the blessings of the BJP high command. People voted and made MP. Srinivasa Varma's luck did not stop there. He also unexpectedly got a place in the central cabinet. He grabbed this lucky chance without any effort. Many thought it was a big surprise that he got a ticket in the beginning. Now they all are shocked again that such a person got a place in the cabinet also. BJP leaders say that Varma's incident is the latest proof that committed workers who believe in the party will surely get a high position in BJP.

K Raghurama Krishna Raju won the 2019 election from Narasapuram as YSRCP MP. He left the YSRCP party less than a year later. In this election, Raghurama Krishna Raju tried hard to contest as an NDA candidate from Narasapuram but failed. So he contested as an MLA from the Undi constituency on a TDP ticket and won. Raghurama tried hard to get Narasapuram MP ticket from BJP, TDP, or Jana Sena parties but in vain. The streak of luck that started with getting that ticket unexpectedly has now brought Srinivasa Varma a ministerial post as well.