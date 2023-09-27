  • Menu
Narasaraopet: ‘Coffee with CLAP Mithra’ inaugurated

Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti having coffee with the sanitation workers in the CLAP Mithra programme in Narasingapadu village on Tuesday
Palnadu district collector Siva Shankar Lotheti inaugurated ‘Coffee with CLAP Mitra’ programme at Narasingapadu village of Nekarikallu mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Siva Shankar Lotheti inaugurated ‘Coffee with CLAP Mitra’ programme at Narasingapadu village of Nekarikallu mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday. The aim of the programme is to encourage the sanitation workers and respect them and to infuse confidence in them.

. He will conduct the programme every week in all the mandals in the district. There are 579 centres in Palnadu district which create wealth from the waste in which 3100 CLAP Mitras (sanitation workers) are working.

Siva Shankar Lotheti will meet the CLAP Mitras and enquire about their problems and take steps to solve their problems and have a cup of coffee with them.

Following the request of the one CLAP Mitra, Shiva Shankar Lotheti gave a wrist watch to his daughter. He allotted a house site to another CLAP Mitra. He feels that this programme is useful for the welfare of CLAP Mitras.

