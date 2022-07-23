Narasaraopet: Floodwater hits road connectivity

Guntur-Narasaraopet: Vehicular traffic disrupted between Amaravati-Sattenapalli and Achampet-Madipadu due to overflow of floodwater on the road at Parasa village of Palandu district. Similarly, road connectivity between Guntur and Tullur was cut off due to overflow of Kottellavagu floodwater on the road at Pedaparimi. The APSRTC diverted the route and operating the bus services. The police officials closed the roads where floodwater is overflowing on the roads.

All the streams in the district are receiving heavy inflows due to heavy rains during the last two days in the catchment areas. However, no untoward incident was reported in the district so far.

Incessant rains during the last two days are useful to all agriculture and horticulture crops. The agriculture officials are expecting that sowing activity will pick up in the Krishna Western Delta region of Tenali division. According to the official sources, so far farmers sown paddy in over 1.5 lakh acres and cotton in 1.65 lakh acres.