Narasimha Swamy temple to be developed with Rs 8.7 cr

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said on Wednesday that the government sanctioned Rs 8.7 crore for developing Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple as tourism spot.

The Minister along with TDP Nellore constituency in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and Nellore Municipal Corporation Mayor Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav visited Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple located at Deverapalrm village of Nellore rural mandal on Wednesday.

Addressing the mediapersons after conducting a meeting with tourism and endowments department officials, he said that Rs 2.40 crore will be sanctioned for reconstruction of Sri Prasanannalakshmi Govindaraja Swamy temple, Rs 1.35 crore for Dhyana Mandiram, Rs 1 crore for Puranakalakshepa Mandiram, Rs 57 lakh for vehicle parking facility, Rs 36 lakh for bathrooms and toilets. A sum of Rs 2.70 crore for Annadana Mandiram and other works. The Minister said that it was proposed to call for tenders by next month and they will be completed by 2027. The Minister said that 1,170 acres of fixed properties belonging to the temple were unused on the hill. He said that as many as 57 temples are being developed with Rs 78.42crores in nellore district.

He said that government is gearing up efforts for conducting Godavari Pushkarams in a grand scale in 2027.

TDP Nellore Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and NMC in-charge Mayor Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav have thanked Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for sanctioning Rs 8.7 crore for development of Vedagiti Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and establishment of solar power plant respectively.