Naravaripalle gears up for Sankranti as CM Naidu arrives

Tirupati: Naravari palle, the native village of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has geared up for grand Sankranti celebrations with the arrival of the Chief Minister on Monday evening. For several years, the Naidu family has been celebrating the festival on a grand note in the village, taking part in the festivities along with family members, well-wishers, villagers, leaders and officials.

Chief Minister Naidu reached Naravaripalle for a four-day visit to celebrate Sankranti. He is scheduled to return to Vijayawada on Thursday. He landed at the helipad in nearby Rangampeta village along with Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh and later proceeded by road to his residence in Naravaripalle.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, DIG Shemushi Bajpai, SP L Subba Rayudu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, other MLAs, leaders and officials received him at the helipad.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will take part in Sankranti celebrations at TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Naravaripalle at 8 am. He and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari will distribute prizes to winners of rangoli and sports competitions. Later, he will visit Seshachala Lingeswara Swamy temple and inaugurate the newly built road from A-Rangampeta–Bheemavaram road to the temple, constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh. He will also inaugurate several development projects in Naravaripalle, including a 33/11 kV semi-indoor substation, a Skill Building Centre built at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore to provide training for youth, and Sanjeevani projects.

In Tirupati, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a Patient Attendant Amenities Complex at Sri Venkateswara Ram Narayan Ruia Government General Hospital built at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. He will also inaugurate a boys’ hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore and a girls’ hostel built at a cost of Rs 5 crore at SV University.

Foundation stones will be laid for several projects, including a Rs 126 crore water supply project from Neeva Branch Canal to Kalyani Dam and nearby tanks, an animal shelter costing Rs 10 lakh, centralised advanced research laboratories at SV University costing Rs 6 crore, an academic building second floor costing Rs 5.03 crore, and a compound wall costing Rs 2.91 crore.

On January 14, the Chief Minister will participate in Bhogi bonfire. As part of the Swarna Naravaripalle project, he will inaugurate facilities including a Skill Development Centre, Community Health Centre, Tata DINC unit, indoor substation and CC roads. He will also inaugurate the Rangampeta–Bheemavaram to Lingeswara temple tar road and an animal hostel, and distribute e-autos to women through DRDA. During the visit, he will distribute house site pattas to 2,200 beneficiaries of Settipalli layout through a lucky draw.

On January 15, Naidu will visit the village deity Nagalamma temple along with his family and perform special prayers. He will later leave for Amaravati. District officials have made elaborate arrangements for the CM's visit while police beefed up security.