Narayana more likely to win as Nellore MLA

Nellore : It seems like a 'cake walk' for Nellore city TDP nominee Ponguru Narayana to win in the triangular contest in the elections. Narayana (TDP), Mahammad Khaleel Ahmed (YSRCP) and Mulam Ramesh (CPM) had contested for Nellore city constituency in 2024 elections. Though CPM is in alliance with Congress, but the main fight is between TDP and YSRCP only.

According to the sources, there are around 60,000 Muslim minority votes in the areas like Sundaraiah Nagar, Kotamitta, Mansur Nagar, Khudhus Nagar, Ranganayakula Peta against the total 2,49,597 votes in the constituency.

Since Muslim minorities votes are crucial in Nellore city, who are the deciding factor in the elections, it would be an advantage for YSRCP because Mahammad Khaleel Ahmad is a Muslim.

Khaleel first started his career with CPM and served the party for over a decade in various key posts. He joined YSRCP in 2011.

If CPM was not in the poll race, then the Muslim voters might have voted for Khaleel Ahmed. But CPM contesting with an alliance with Congress, it could split easily at least 20,000 votes against 60,000 Muslim minorities votes, as some Muslims generally supports either of two parties during elections.

Another major setback to YSRCP is that former Nellore City Mayor Shaik Abdul Aziz is a TDP senior leader and party Nellore Parliament chief.



It should be reminded that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu got a positive response from Muslim community during his interaction with them over Citizen Amendment Act and National Register of Citizen during Praja Galam Yatra and this may fetch more Muslim votes.



Narayana’s defeat in 2019 elections was reportedly due to ‘backstabbing’ politics by his own party people and also Anam family, which has a strong hold in Nellore city, working for YSRCP in the elections.



Now, the cards are in favour of TDP candidate Narayana as second wrung leaders of the party sincerely worked for the party’s victory. Besides, party MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy personally participating in campaigning and monitoring the situation had increased the winning chances of P Narayana, who could win with a good majority of about 30,000 to 35,000 votes in the just concluded elections.

