  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narendra Modi to visit AP on May 3,4.

Narendra Modi to visit AP on May 3,4.
x
Highlights

Guntur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit A.P. on May 3,4 in A.P. for election campaign, it is learnt. He will address the public meeting...

Guntur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit A.P. on May 3,4 in A.P. for election campaign, it is learnt. He will address the public meeting in Pileru on May 3. After that he will reach Vijayawada. He will participate in the road show from Benz Circle to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada connecting Vijayawada east and Vijayawada West Assembly constituencies.

BJP leader Sujana Chowdary is contesting Vijaywada East Assembly constituency in the coming elections.The BJP leaders are feeling that the road show by PM is useful for his victory.

On May 4, he will conduct election in favour of BJP state president,Party candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency Daggubati Purandeswari.

BJP leaders are making elaborate arrangements to make Narendra Modi visit to A.P. a success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X