Narendra Modi to visit AP on May 3,4.

Guntur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit A.P. on May 3,4 in A.P. for election campaign, it is learnt. He will address the public meeting in Pileru on May 3. After that he will reach Vijayawada. He will participate in the road show from Benz Circle to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada connecting Vijayawada east and Vijayawada West Assembly constituencies.

BJP leader Sujana Chowdary is contesting Vijaywada East Assembly constituency in the coming elections.The BJP leaders are feeling that the road show by PM is useful for his victory.

On May 4, he will conduct election in favour of BJP state president,Party candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency Daggubati Purandeswari.

BJP leaders are making elaborate arrangements to make Narendra Modi visit to A.P. a success.