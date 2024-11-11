‘Nari Shakti’ branch to empower women

Visakhapatnam: Union Bank of India (UBI) Nari Shakti branch was opened at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Nari Shakti branches in the cities of Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur and Mumbai in a virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, bank’s executive director S Ramasubramanian mentioned that the UBI would always be at the forefront in supporting women empowerment. He said that through the establishment of a special branch of Nari Shakti, women will be provided loan facilities to excel as entrepreneurs and also support networking and skill development.

Zonal head Shalini Menon said that through the branch, advice is being given to women to become entrepreneurs.

A large number of representatives of the Industrial Chamber of Commerce, deputy regional head BG AR Naidu, bank officials and women customers participated in the launch.