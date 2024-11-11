  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Nari Shakti’ branch to empower women

‘Nari Shakti’ branch to empower women
x
Highlights

Union Bank of India (UBI) Nari Shakti branch was opened at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: Union Bank of India (UBI) Nari Shakti branch was opened at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Nari Shakti branches in the cities of Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur and Mumbai in a virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, bank’s executive director S Ramasubramanian mentioned that the UBI would always be at the forefront in supporting women empowerment. He said that through the establishment of a special branch of Nari Shakti, women will be provided loan facilities to excel as entrepreneurs and also support networking and skill development.

Zonal head Shalini Menon said that through the branch, advice is being given to women to become entrepreneurs.

A large number of representatives of the Industrial Chamber of Commerce, deputy regional head BG AR Naidu, bank officials and women customers participated in the launch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick