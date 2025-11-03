Naruvii Hospital organises Walkathon-2025

Vellore: World Stroke Day, Naruvii Hospital in Vellore organised Walkathon 2025 to educate public on stroke prevention and timely treatment on Sunday. The event was flagged off by Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan along with Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Hospital Chairman Dr GV Sampath.

More than 500 participants took part in the walkathon, holding banners promoting the recognition of stroke symptoms and the importance of immediate medical attention. The walkathon commenced at Vellore Fort Grounds and passed through key city routes before concluding at Naruvii Hospital.

Dr GV Sampath noted that modern lifestyle habits such as junk food consumption, drug abuse, and stress are contributing to an increased risk of stroke, particularly among the youth. He stressed the need for awareness, early diagnosis, and preventive healthcare. Vice-Chairperson Anita Sampath, COO Saravanan Raman, General Manager Nithin Sampath, Neurology Department Head Dr Chittambalam, nursing college students, doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers participated in large numbers, making the event a grand success.