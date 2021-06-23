NASA pats Gurrayya for observation of asteroids

Rajamahendravaram: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has presented appreciation to Kuchipudi Gurrayya, vice-principal and geography teacher of Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam School, Rajamahendravaram in recognition of his valuable contributions to observations of near-Earth objects and Main Belt asteroids by participating in the analysis of images from Pan-STARRS Institute for Astronomy, University of Hawaii.

He participated in the observations in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) of Hardin-Simmons University between May 3 and 28.

Gurrayya said that the search campaign was held with support from VIPNET (Vigyan Prasar, Government of India). The campaign has set a new paradigm in scientific discovery.

Fifteen teams from over 20 states and union territories of all India level of Vigyan Prasar Network participated in the Saptarshi India Asteroid Search Campaign.

Gurrayya represented Andhra Pradesh as a member to Team-1 of Saptarishi-VIPNET Campaign consisting of the representatives of science communicators, teachers from Andhra Pradesh.