National Lok Adalat in virtual mode on Sept 26

Ongole: The District Legal Services Authority is organizing National Lok Adalat in virtual mode in all courts in Prakasam district on September 26, announced the district judge and the chairperson of the DLSA, P Venkata Jyothirmayi.



She announced in a statement that all types of civil, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) and Insurance claims besides all other criminal cases where amicable settlement between parties is allowed will be settled with mutual consent. She said that parties could save court fees and time by utilizing the Lok Adalat service. She advised the interested parties to send their consent to the DLSA by an SMS or WhatsApp at 8121033059 or by sending an email by September 21.