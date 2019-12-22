Trending :
National Mathematics Day: Sri Prakash Educational Institute celebrates the day in Payakaraopet

Highlights

The National Mathematics day, which falls on December 22 every year is celebrated in advance on Saturday at the local Sri Prakash educational...

The National Mathematics day, which falls on December 22 every year is celebrated in advance on Saturday at the local Sri Prakash educational institute. The day is celebrated on December 22 in respect to renowned mathematician Dr. Srinivas Ramanujan birth anniversary. The Prakash institute had held a competition for students to create innovative playground designs. In this, students learn the dimensions of playgrounds and display their models on the field.

Students have computed their designs on various sports grounds such as football, volleyball, cricket and Kabaddi based on their original dimensions and made their models in the same way. Various math based competitions and quiz competitions were held on this occasion.

The prizes were then awarded to the winners. HM Sita Rani, Srilakshmi, Sri Prakash, Mathematics teachers and students of the institute participated in the program.

