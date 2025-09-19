National robotics competition inaugurated

Vijayawada: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE), the Department of Mechanical Engineering, VR Siddhartha School of Engineering, inaugurated the national-level robotics competition ‘Robo X 2025: Innovate, Automate, Dominate!’ on Thursday at the college auditorium.

Dr Krishna Dora, Founder & MD of Voltino Systems and Director of Electrical Systems at XDLINX Labs Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, was the chief guest. In his keynote address, he emphasised the transformative role of robotics, artificial intelligence, and smart automation in reshaping industries and urged students to create impactful and sustainable technological solutions.

The event was presided over by Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University), in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Director–Infrastructure & Consultancy Dr B Panduranga Rao, Registrar Dr M Ravichand, Dean of Engineering Prof D Venkata Rao, and Head of Mechanical Engineering Prof N Ravi Kumar. SAGTE President M Rajayya and Secretary P Lakshmana Rao conveyed their best wishes.

Convenor Dr G Dilli Babu announced that over 400 students from across India have registered for the two-day event, which features six competition tracks: RoboWarriors, Pathfinder Challenge, Precision Pick & Place, Industry 4.0 Automation, AgriBot Challenge, and Mission Rescue. Prizes worth more than Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to winners.

The event is organised by Prof N Ravi Kumar, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, with support from faculty coordinators Dr G Dilli Babu, Dr M Sumalatha, and Dr B Supraja Reddy, along with student coordinators J Teja Amareswar and Md Fayaz.