National ST Panel Member To Tour Srikakulam Tomorrow

Srikakulam: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Jatothu Hussain will tour Srikakulam district on September 14, said Adivasi Sankshema Parishad (ASP) state vice-president Vaba Yogi on Thursday.

District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar also announced the tour schedule of the ST commission member. Hussain will reach hilltop village Kerasingi in Meliaputti mandal on Saturday morning and later he will inspect lands at ST Makivalasa village in Jalumuru mandal along with the Central government officials concerned.

In the evening, he will conduct a meeting with the district officials of all departments at the collectorate in Srikakulam. The NCST member’s tour assumes importance as several irregularities regarding revenue department were exposed by the Adivasi Sankshema Parishad leaders which were published in The Hans India twice and the same were taken to the notice of the commission.