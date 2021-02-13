Nationwide Sri Kalyanamastu Program soon-TTD Chairman

Tirupati: Under the directives of CM of AP YS Jaganmohan Reddy, TTD will relaunch the Kalyanamastu programme - conducting of mass marriages for poor soon across the country, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking to media after the foundation ceremony for Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at GN Chetty road in Chennai and the launch of the Gudiko- Gomata campaign in Tamilnadu on Saturday, the TTD chairman said TTD aimed to complete the construction works within one and a half years.

He said it was the TTD goal to provide the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and support to poor for meeting wedding costs of their children by conducting community weddings in a big way.

TTD will soon select a Muhurtam and launch the program under which the TTD provides Mangala sutras, Pattu vastrams to bride and groom besides wedding lunch.

The TTD chairman said the Gudiko- Gomata campaign launched in Karthika masam has already in full swing in AP, Karnataka, Delhi and Telangana states and launched in Tamilnadu on Saturday over the hands of Kanchi Pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy Shankaracharya.

He said the cost of Sri Padmavati temple was estimated to be around ₹.6.85 crore of which TTD is bearing ₹5.85 crore and the TTD local advisory committee president Sekhar Reddy is contributing ₹1 crore.

TTD Chairman said Tamilnadu Government had agreed to grant 10 acres of land in either ECR road or OMR road towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple. Our Engineering officials will visit both the places and take a final call, he added.

He said as part of Sanatana Hindu Dharma campaign TTD is building Sri Venkateswara temples at Jammu and Mumbai and is also developing the Kanyakumari temple.

The TTD board special invitees and Chennai advisory committee president Sekhar Reddy were also present.