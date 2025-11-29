Nat’l seminar about empowering rural India on Jan 29-30

Srisailam: Government Degree College, Srisailam Project is organising a two-day ICSSR–New Delhi, sponsored National Seminar on “Empowering Rural India: Role of MSMEs to Promote Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era” on January, 29th & 30th, 2026 under the aegis of the Department of Commerce.

The seminar aims to explore the transformative role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in strengthening rural entrepreneurship through digital technologies.

Eminent scholars, academicians, policymakers, industry experts, and research scholars from across the country will participate and share their insights. The seminar seeks to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and policy recommendations that contribute to sustainable rural development. TG Bharath, Minister for Industries and Commerce, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, MLA, Srisailam Constituency, will join as Special Invitee.

Prof. V Venkata Basava Rao, Vice Chancellor of Rayalaseema University, Kurnool, will be the Guest of Honour.

The event is organized under the leadership of Dr P Hussain Basha, Principal & Chairman of the Seminar and Dr M Buchaiah, Head, Department of Commerce & Convener.