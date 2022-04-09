Natural farming can address climate crisis: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the audio and video songs of 'Amrutha Bhoomi', a full-length feature film in Telugu, made exclusively on the theme of natural farming, at a programme at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Governor complimented the farmers, who have taken up natural farming in a big way and said they made the state proud of their zeal and efforts. He welcomed the decision of the state government to bring out a policy document on organic farming and said it is the way forward to address the climate crisis.

The Governor expressed the hope that 'Amrutha Bhoomi', a full-length message-oriented feature film in Telugu, produced by Jattu Trust, an NGO, with the support of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, would be successful in conveying the message and creating awareness on the benefits of natural farming, among all the stakeholders like the farmers, farmers' institutions, women self-help groups and others,

He congratulated the members of the Jattu Trust and the team of writers, director, producers, technicians and officials of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, for their efforts in making the movie

T Vijay Kumar, executive vice-chairman, State Rythu Sadhikara Samstha in his welcome address said that the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, an apex body of farmers in the state, has been advocating the natural farming and more than six lakh farmers have adopted natural farming and the state has been recognised as a resource agency for natural farming in the country and attracting the attention of other countries.

R P Sisodia, special chief secretary to Governor, Dr D Parinaidu, founder and executive trustee of Jattu Trust, Vangapandu Usha, chairperson, AP State Creativity and Culture Commission, daughter of late Vangapandu Prasada Rao, who wrote the story and lyrics for the movie, were also present on the occasion.