Natural resources’ loot rampant under YSRCP rule, says Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the greed for money and total lack of concern for the state or the future generations had resulted in extreme exploitation of all natural resources by the previous government.

The previous government had totally damaged the environment and looted natural resources. He said the government was taking necessary legal measures against those who indulged in such acts. The government was in the process of gathering evidence against the looters and would spare none.

It was shocking and really a matter of shame that the government had printed the photo of the then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku books, wasting Rs 640 crore for the purpose. When asked if there would be any resurvey of land, Naidu said that there will be no resurvey of lands in the state.

He appealed to quarry owners to come forward to lodge complaints if their quarries were forcibly taken away by the previous government. He said even gravel from Polavaram canal worth Rs 800 crore was looted during YSRCP regime.

“We will not be vindictive like them but will not spare anyone who indulged in such illegal acts. Our actions will be based on strong evidence howsoever high position he might have enjoyed and this includes the officials as well,” Naidu said.

He said in Prakasam district YSRCP leaders grabbed land worth Rs 101 crore through fake documents, in Tirupati grabbed land worth Rs 270 crore by removing 22A in Chittoor land worth Rs 99 crore was given to party leaders in the name of house sites. The total corruption is estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore, CM said.

Referring to red sanders smuggling, the Chief Minister said that during TDP rule the red sanders yielded a revenue of 1624 crore through sale of seized red sanders but during the five-year YSRCP government only Rs 441 crore worth of red sanders was sold.