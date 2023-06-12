Live
Naval Airfield Security Systems get upgraded at INS Dega
Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta inaugurated the indigenously designed and developed state-of-the-art Naval Airfield Integrated Security System (NAISS) and Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS) at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
NAISS, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, (BEL), is an AI-enabled multi-layered area security system while NADS, also developed by BEL, is an anti-drone system with the capability to detect, track, and destroy hostile drones in the vicinity of the airfield.
The indigenously developed NAISS and NADS highlight Indian Navy's focus towards innovative solutions and manufacturing that are aligned with the make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta at the indigenously designed facility in INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Monday.