Navy Day celebrations to bounce back with renewed vigour

Visakhapatnam: Even as the broad contours of the operational demonstration remain to be the same as they were three years ago, there will be certain additions to the Navy Day fete. The newer ships such as INS Delhi, the Delhi-class destroyer, will be fielded, while INS Kochi is going to be part of the operational demonstration of the Navy Day celebrations scheduled on Sunday along the Visakhapatnam coast. As a part of the operational demonstration, a MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Western Naval Command will showcase its combat prowess during the event.

With President of India and Supreme Commander of India's Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu attending as chief guest, the event aims at putting the country's maritime capabilities and combat readiness of the Indian Navy to the fore through a fleet of naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands. Aimed at fostering greater outreach, the Navy Day celebrations intend to renew maritime consciousness among citizens and highlight the navy's contributions towards national security.

Every year, Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's decisive victory at sea in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Following two years of low-key celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Navy Day this year bounces back with renewed operational demonstrations that would see 15 ships and 25 aircraft showcasing their prowess in the celebrations.

Lauding the state government, district administration and residents of Visakhapatnam for partnering with the ENC, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said on Saturday that it's an honour for the Indian Navy to host the Navy Day celebrations in which the President is attending as chief guest. With the Navy Day celebrations moving out of Delhi to Eastern Naval Command, the ENC is pulling out all stops to make it a grand fete.