NCC training held for girl cadets

Vizianagaram: As part of the ongoing Annual Training Camp (ATC) organised by the 2(A) Girls Battalion, NCC at SITAM, Vizianagaram on Saturday, Director of SITAM Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao emphasised the crucial role of focus in achieving success, particularly for NCC cadets who aspire to serve the nation with discipline and commitment.

He spoke about the growing distractions in the digital age-particularly the impact of mobile phones and social media—and how they are negatively affecting relationships between students and teachers, children and parents, and ultimately derailing personal growth.

Drawing inspiration from “Operation Sindoor,” he highlighted the pivotal roles played by Indian women officers such as Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Their leadership, clarity of mission, and unwavering focus have made them icons of courage and precision in the Indian armed forces.

The Camp Commandant Colonel Gopindhar spoke on the unmatched discipline and pinpoint accuracy of the Indian armed forces in executing surgical strikes. He reiterated that focus, planning, and execution are central to national defense and are qualities every cadet must strive to embody.