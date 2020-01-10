NCW fact finding committee to visit Amaravati on Saturday

Amaravati: National Commission for Women's fact-finding committee is visiting Amaravati capital region villages on Saturday, to inquire into the allegations on state government over harassment of innocent women who are participating in the agitations over last three weeks.

In a statement on her official Twitter handle, the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma stated that she is sending the fact-finding team to Andhra Pradesh. It is worth to mention that, the NCW has taken this case as suo-motto.

On the official Twitter handle of NCW, the organization stated, "@NCWIndia has taken suo-motto cognizance on the alleged reports of women farmers brutally beaten and throttled by Andhra Pradesh Police during their protest against State government on the decision of shifting capital to Vizag", sic.

In fact, the NCW has taken the case when the women were reportedly brutally beaten up by the police at Mandadam village near Secretariat on January 3.

Reacting to the suo-motto cognizance on the case, the public appreciated the NCW. Even they posted many photos and videos related to the agitation in which the women and children were in the pathetic condition during the agitation.

For instance, Sudheer said, "Please look into brutal situations in #APCapital, from past 22 days women's are doing mahadarna for shifting the #saveamaravthi capital". He further said that the farmers gave 34,000 acres of their agriculture land to the state government for construction of the capital city. The police and local government are treating the farmers and women very violently, hence please save them, he added.

Appreciating the organization, Kolli Eswar Teza said, "When every government institution in Andhra Pradesh failed, at least you people responded and took it as suo-motto, Hope at least you will do proper justice to [email protected]".

Another person, Bharat posted a video in which the police officials allegedly pelting stones on the protesting farmers and women. He stated that "where SP and police are saying there is no force used beyond lines on farmers and women in Amaravati but look at here police is attacking farmers by pelting bricks."

The public even posted the lathi charge videos on social media and sent them to the NCW.

Meanwhile, the farmers informed that the fact-finding team will visit not only the Mandadam village but also other villages and visit the houses of the victims. The farmers said that they also will expose the government on other harassments from last three weeks.

"Getting 100s of messages that women participating in peaceful protest on farmer's issue in #Amravati are been taken to the police station and are in detention beyond 6pm. @AndhraPradeshCM Pl tells your police to let women go back to their homes. Sending a team to meet women farmers.", she told chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.