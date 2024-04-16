Live
Just In
NDA Candidate Promises Development for Handloom Workers in Rayalaseema Constituency
In a bid to secure votes in the upcoming elections, BJP leader and NDA candidate Satya Kumar has promised to stand by the handloom workers and leaders of the Rayalaseema constituency. Kumar has vowed to work for the welfare of the leaders and ensure their development in all aspects.
Addressing the crowd, Kumar urged the people to vote for the lotus symbol and support him as their MLA. He appealed to the voters, highlighting his background as a Rayalaseema native, a person from a middle-class family, and a BC individual. Kumar emphasized the need for BC representation in the constituency, as he stated that upper castes have dominated the MLA position for decades.
Kumar assured the voters that if elected, he would bring funds from the center and spearhead growth initiatives in the town's constituency. He pledged to stand by everyone and demonstrate what true development entails.
The NDA candidate's promises have sparked optimism among the handloom workers and leaders in the Rayalaseema constituency, as they look forward to potential advancements under Kumar's leadership.