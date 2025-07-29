NDA govt keen on checking land grabbing

Visakhapatnam: The NDA government is planning to bring a special policy to resolve land related issues, informed Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad. On Monday, the Minister received grievances from the public at the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) by participating in the programme at the District Collector’s office conference hall along with district collector MN Harendhira Prasad and joint collector K Mayur Ashok.

Speaking to the media later, the Revenue Minister mentioned that the government will pay special attention to land grabbing in the state and ensure that justice is meted out to the victims. The minister said that the coalition government is moving forward with an aim at providing good governance. He observed that there are many land problems in Visakhapatnam and most of the complaints received in the PGRS are related to lands that were occupied or grabbed during the previous government.

Further, the minister informed that the revenue department will ready a detailed report on the land grabbing that took place in Visakhapatnam. He said that a solution would also be worked out soon regarding the long-pending Simhachalam temple’s pancha gramalu issue.

Speaking about the development of the district, Anagani Satya Prasad emphasised that Visakhapatnam is going to be developed as an IT hub and gain a top place in the country in the coming days. The Revenue Minister reminded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu already instructed that private lands should not be kept in 22A and the state government decided to lift the ban on 22A lands.

The Revenue Minister, who personally received grievances from the public during the PGRS, opined that the redressal system is implemented effectively in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam districts. The minister stated that he participated in the programme to watch the mechanism adopted here. A similar system will be implemented in other places, he assured.