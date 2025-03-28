NDA govt lays focus on development, welfare: MLA

Visakhapatnam: The NDA government is focusing completely on development of Andhra Pradesh, mentioned Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. Laying a foundation stone for various development works in the constituency here on Thursday, the MLA alleged that the development of the state came to a grinding halt during the YSRCP’s regime for the past five years.

The MLA informed that development works to the tune of Rs 2.25 crore would be carried out at Sujathanagar, Naravavanipalem, Pulagavanipalem and Durga Nagar that falls under the GVMC 97th ward.

Along with keeping its focus on development of the state, Ramesh Babu reiterated that the NDA government is giving top priority to the welfare of the people as well.

Further, the MLA observed that people from several areas continue to struggle due to lack of infrastructure and the NDA government is completing the development works in a phased manner. Among others, ward corporator S Vasantha Shankar Rao, zonal commissioner Hymavathi, zone-VIII executive engineer Chiranjeevi Rao and deputy engineer Praveen were present.