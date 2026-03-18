NDC delegation to study development initiatives

Amaravati: A delegation from New Delhi-based National Defence College led by MV Patel called on Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad at the State Secretariat here on Tuesday. The 16-member team is on a study tour as part of its prestigious national security and strategic studies course.

As part of their visit, the delegation is touring key development projects across Andhra Pradesh, including the Smart City initiatives in Visakhapatnam and the construction of the people’s capital at Amaravati.

During the interaction, the team sought insights into the challenges faced in building the new capital and the strategies adopted by the State government to overcome them.

Chief Secretary Sai Prasad explained that the government is committed to building a world-class, modern capital city despite financial constraints arising from the State’s bifurcation. He noted that with support from the Central government, funds are being mobilised to develop Amaravati with global-standard infrastructure. Rapid progress is being made in constructing roads and essential infrastructure to transform the capital into a major administrative and economic hub.

He further emphasised that the State is focusing on balanced regional development alongside the capital project. Andhra Pradesh currently has airports in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Kadapa, with the Bhogapuram International Airport expected to be operational soon.

The State is also expanding port infrastructure and undertaking major road and railway projects under national initiatives to strengthen connectivity and economic growth.