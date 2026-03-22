‘Koragajja’ set for grand 3D upgrade

Director Sudheer Attavar’s upcoming film Koragajja has been postponed once again, but this time for an ambitious upgrade. On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers announced that the film will now release in both 2D and 3D formats, aiming to enhance its cinematic appeal.

The decision comes after an international distribution company reportedly praised Koragajja as a “world-class film,” highlighting its scale, locations, and production quality. The company recommended a premium 3D conversion—an expensive and technically challenging process, especially for films originally shot in 2D. Taking this suggestion seriously, producer Trivikram Sapalya decided to invest further in the project, backing the dual-format release under Trivikram Cinemas and Success Films.

Director Sudheer Attavar expressed excitement over the development, revealing that a team of nearly 40 professionals is currently working on the 3D conversion to ensure high-quality output.

In a bid to elevate the visual experience, the makers also reshot the film’s climax underwater at the “Vismaya” studio in Thiruvananthapuram, owned by Mohanlal. The sequence was filmed using four cameras by cinematographer Manoj Pillai on a specially constructed underwater set.

Actress Shruti performed the demanding underwater stunts herself after undergoing 15 days of training. She executed high-risk sequences, including a 30-foot jump into water and a 22-second underwater shot without oxygen support, under strict safety supervision.

The enhancements have significantly increased the film’s budget, with an additional ₹12 crore reportedly spent on the underwater sequence alone, as confirmed by executive producer Vidyadhar Shetty.