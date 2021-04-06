NDC study team interacts with Visakhapatnam Port Trust officials

Visakhapatnam: A team from the National Defence College (NDC) visited the Visakhapatnam Port Trust and interacted with port officials on different aspects of security on Tuesday.

Led by Major General Manoj Kumar, the NDC team comprising 20 officers and 2 senior directing staff of the rank of Major General from the Indian Army, is currently on a study tour themed 'Understanding India and Economic Security Studies'.

Deputy Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, briefed the visiting NDC team on the infrastructure facilities, cargo handling capacity, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant, water treatment for industrial purpose, investment potential and zone of opportunities in exploring imports and export improvements in Visakhapatnam Port.

The National Defence College members raised queries on port operations to which the Deputy Chairman gave clarifications.