Need to enhance rural health services stressed

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao emphasised the need to enhance rural health services during inauguration of Ideal Heart and Health Care Hospital in Nunna on Monday. He commended cardiologist Dr Dinesh Reddy Polareddy for choosing to open a heart specialty hospital in a rural area, despite receiving attractive offers from major corporate hospitals in Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Speaking to media, the MLA said that many young doctors prefer to join corporate hospitals to advance their careers. However, Dr Dinesh Reddy opted to serve his native region, inspired by his father, Polareddy Sambireddy.

Furthermore, he said that the new facility would significantly benefit not only the residents of Nunna but also those from surrounding rural areas between Vissannapet and Vijayawada, where no cardiac hospital previously existed.

The MLA said that the state government is working to establish Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for every 20,000 residents to ensure accessible healthcare in rural regions. Gannavaram Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Gudavalli Narasimha Rao, Nunna PACS President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, and several local leaders attended the event.