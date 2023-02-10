Need to understand new trends in coding stressed

Vizianagaram: SITAM College of Engineering held a seminar on 'Recent Trends in IT industry' on Thursday. D. Ganesh Nag, founder of Hyderabad based IT company Brino Vision, addressing the students on the occasion, said that Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Low Coding and No Coding will play a crucial role in the coming few years and will change the way we do coding.

He explained that by understanding the new trends in coding, one can improve the job opportunities in future and become recession-proof. In the coming days, there will be revolutionary changes in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and macro information analysis, and students should be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities.

Ganesh Nag said SITAM and Brino Vision will collectively conduct Hackathons and Internships and were also planning to develop a project on 'Smart Vizianagaram' with SITAM students. He gave free online tools to students to improve their reasoning, analytical, coding and communication skills to get placements or turning into entrepreneurs.

Director of SITAM Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao called upon the students to develop knowledge of new technology like Microsoft Power Platforms, to start learning new topics along with their regular academics in their engineering education. Principal Dr Ramamurthy, CSE HoD Dr Venu Madhav and others attended the programme.