Neerabh Kumar Prasad Appointed as New CS of AP

In a significant development following the landslide victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has appointed Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the new Chief Secretary. The announcement was made through an official order issued by the AP Govt.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad, a seasoned 1987 batch IAS officer, has previously served as the Special Chief Secretary for Forest, Environment, and Science.



The current Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy has been transferred by the government. The order for this change was issued by the GAD Political Secretary Suresh Kumar.



The appointment of Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the new Chief Secretary is expected to bring fresh leadership and direction to the administration of Andhra Pradesh.













