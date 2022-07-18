  • Menu
NEET-2022 sees no hitches

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): NEET (UG) 2022, organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was conducted peacefully at the examination centre allotted to Krishna University. Out of 691 candidates, 262 appeared for the examination.

Chief Superintendent for the NEET exam centre Prof D Suryachandra Rao thanked Vice-Chancellor Prof KB Chandrasekhar, Registrar Dr M Rami Reddy, and the university administration for extending necessary cooperation and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

He also thanked the District Collector, district Superintendent of Police, Traffic DSP, Inaguduru police station staff and the RTC depot manager for allotting necessary buses, and the DM&HO for allocating the medical team for the centre.

