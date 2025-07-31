Neglect of elderly attracts punishment

Ongole: Prakasam District Revenue Officer B Chinna Obulesu emphasised that elderly people are ‘treasure troves of experience’ for society, and they should be cared for.

Obulesu addressed the district officials as the chief guest at a special awareness programme on ‘Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007’ and State Rules 2011, organised by the Department of Disabled, Transgenders and Elderly Welfare in collaboration with the Regional Resource Training Centre at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, DRO Obulesu highlighted growing concerns about elderly neglect, noting that grievance programmes frequently receive complaints about children taking their parents’ property while abandoning their care responsibilities.

He condemned this social trend as unacceptable. Taking care of elderly parents is everyone’s responsibility, Obulesu stated, emphasising that neglecting their maintenance and protection is not only morally wrong but also legally punishable under existing laws. The DRO urged all district officials to develop a comprehensive understanding of relevant legislation and advised them to inform elderly victims about their legal rights while bringing cases to the attention of the elderly welfare department.

The programme was attended by Disabled Welfare Department Assistant Director Suvartha, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, DMHO Venkateswarlu, Senior Citizens Association President M Nageswara Rao, Regional Resource Training Centre representatives, and various departmental district officials.