Negligence of children’s safety will not be tolerated: Collector Mallikarjuna

Visakhapatnam: Even a minute negligence identified on the part of children’s safety will be taken seriously and criminal cases would be filed against respective educational institutions, warned District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

At a school safety management workshop held here on Friday, the Collector made it clear that the licence of the institution against which repeated complaints are received would be cancelled.

Recalling the recent auto-rickshaw accidents in the city, the Collector expressed concern over them and underlined the need to take concrete measures and ensure adhering to safety standards to avoid any repetition.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police K Srinivasa Rao said that the parents should be aware of the background of the auto-rickshaw drivers who have been engaged for their wards. “This apart, parents and school management should be more responsible as far as children’s safety is concerned,” the DCP said.

Organised by the district education department, the workshop also included the release of a road safety poster. Sharing her opinion, DEO L Chandrakala said school managements should take responsibility for the transport mode of the students and ensure the wards reach home safely.

Meanwhile, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials formed special teams in Visakhapatnam district to monitor auto-rickshaws engaged in ferrying schoolchildren to institutions. A special drive was launched and inspections were carried out across the city on Friday.

The checks were conducted at NAD Kotha Road, Maddilapalem, Simhachalam and Gajuwaka areas. Motor vehicle inspectors examined the documents of the vehicles and filed cases against the auto drivers for overloading the vehicles.

Cases were registered against 24 auto-rickshaws that failed to follow traffic norms. As many as 13 vehicles were seized for not having appropriate documents. Similarly, cases were registered against two school buses for violating norms.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) G C Raja Ratnam informed that auto-rickshaws carrying school students must follow rules without any deviation.

Officials of the transport department said from November 1 till date, cases have been registered against 97 auto-rickshaws for violating the rules.

The DTC warned that vehicles of the auto drivers will be seized if they indulge in overloading and rash driving and added that the inspections would be a continuous process.

In the meantime, the RTO officials organised awareness programmes at NAD junction, Pendurthi and Madhurawada areas on road traffic rules.

Among others, MVIs Ram Kumar, Balaji Rao, Hari Prasad Rao, Praveen Kumar, Raja Rao, Madhavi, Suman Kumar and Lalita participated in the drive.