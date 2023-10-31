Nellore: 16 students from AP selected for national-level contest

Nellore: As many as 16 students from AP were selected for the 37th national-level Sky Martial Arts competitions scheduled to be held in Goa from November 6 to 8.

According to Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat, students from various parts of the State underwent rigorous training at Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy Stadium (AC Stadium) for the proposed competitions.

The Municipal Commissioner met the students at NMC office premises and congratulated them for getting selected for the prestigious 37th National Sky Martial Arts competition and wished that they perform well in the competition and scale further heights.