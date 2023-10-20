Nellore: 3 Phase power supply with Rs 717 crore

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDC) Chairman and Managing Director K Santhosh Rao disclosed that it has been decided to distribute 3 phase power supply to villages under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Nellore district.

The APSPDCL MD reviewed the ongoing progress of RDSS with the officials of joint SPSR Nellore district here on Thursday. Addressing the officials, he said that the government has sanctioned Rs 717.25 crores for the purpose. As part of this initiative, it was proposed to construct a special line by dividing 492 agriculture feeders for supply of 3 phase power in the villages. It was also decided to establish another five new feeders in view of overcoming overload problem for 33KV Substations, he added.

MD Santosh said that this kind of initiative will help in the development of industrialisation in villages. He directed the officials to work with collective responsibility for completing the RDSS as early as possible.

Expressing deep concern over increase of deaths related to electrocution, the APSPDCL Chairman informed that the organisation will take the responsibility if the incident takes place due to the officials’ negligence. He suggested conducting round-the-clock patrolling at 33 and 11 KV lines, which will help to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

Chief General Managers Guravaiah, KR Dharma Gnani, Nellore SE V Vijayan and others were present.