Nellore: Allot house sites to applicants by March 25, officials told

Nellore: In-Charge Collector M N Harendhira Prasad asked the revenue officials to allocate lands in Jagananna layouts by March 25 to whoever applies for house sites in the district.

He reviewed with the tahsildars of Nellore division at Tikkana Pranganam on Wednesday and said that all applicants have to be allotted sites within 90 days as per guidelines of the government and the process has to be speeded up. Still, he said, 8,046 house pattas have to be provided and asked them to complete the activity.

In-charge Collector asked the revenue officials to complete registration of houses by coming Monday for the people who applied and already paid required charges. He asked the officials to collect onetime fee for conversion of agriculture lands and he said only Rs 5.48 crore of water cess has been collected till now against the target of Rs 25.22 crore. He asked them to collect the remaining amount immediately.

Harendhira Prasad said the State government had directed to complete resurvey in 1,201 villages by December 2023 and asked officials to complete the activity in a phased manner.

He directed the tahsildars to speed up land acquisition works of Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line works and allocation of lands to APIIC. He said they have received 14,687 objections and claims from people to be incorporated in voters list and they need to be cleared at the earliest.

He asked to keep a check on cases filed in Lok Ayukta and petitions received under the Right to Information Act. DRO B Chinna Obulesu, RDO SK Hussain Saheb, SDC M Das and tahsildars of mandals in the revenue division were present.