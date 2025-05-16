Nellore Apollo doctors remove blood clot in brain

Live
Nellore: Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore, Director of Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish, Neurosurgeon Dr Venkat, and Hospital Unit Head Balaraju said that a 5-year-old girl from Gudur had suffered a head injury in a road accident and was unconscious when she was admitted to the ICU of Nellore Apollo Hospital. Doctors examined through a CT scan and found a blood clot was forming in the right part of the brain. It was decided to operate on the child.
The doctors informed that they performed surgery on the girl using the advanced method ‘minimally image approach’ method, i.e. keyhole method.
Dr. Sriram Satish and Dr. Venkat stated that the blood clot in the brain was completely removed using endoscopy and microscopy with a very small knife.
Doctors and staff of the Neuro Department participated in this meeting.