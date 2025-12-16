AICTE-sponsored FDP on Data Science begins at Bhaskar Engineering College

Hyderabad: A six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Data Science and Analytics for Decision Making: Tools and Techniques, sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), commenced at Bhaskar Engineering College (BEC), Moinabad, on Monday. Around 60 faculty members from various institutions, including JBIT, JBREC, CBIT, KG Reddy College, GITAM University and BEC are participating in the programme

The inaugural session began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Gouriprasad M., Programme Director – Data Analytics, YASH Technologies, and Dr. Sumagna Patnaik, Principal of Bhaskar Engineering College, in the presence of Prof Ch Sanjay, Director, JB Education Society, and Dr N Vijay Kumar, Coordinator of the FDP

The programme aims to equip faculty members with contemporary tools and techniques in data science and analytics to enhance decision-making skills in academics and research. The FDP is being coordinated by Dr N Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The first session was hosted by Raheem Ahmed Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Sciences, BEC

The organisers said the programme would provide hands-on exposure and practical insights into emerging trends in data analytics, benefiting both teaching and research communities.