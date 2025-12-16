Rahul asked to move pvt member bill on BC quota in LS: PCC chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to introduce a private member bill for discussion on the Backward Classes (BC) Reservations Bill in the lower house. The TPCC Chief alleged that the Centre has been suppressing the matter by not including it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Making it clear that the State government is ready to fight against the Centre and that the day the bill will become law is not far away even if the BJP obstructs it, Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that the Congress government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are committed to BC Reservations. He made it clear that the State government did not set the issue aside even when the Panchayat elections were taking place. He called upon the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Communist Party of India (CPI) to come forward to wage a fight against the Centre on BC Reservations.

While addressing the BC Maha Dharna held in New Delhi on Monday, the TPCC Chief made it clear that he participated in the programme not merely as TPCC Chief but also as an individual. He said that the Congress party will continue its fight to mount pressure on the Centre for the legal validity of BC Reservations.

Mahesh Kumar Goud stated there is no need to doubt the Congress party’s commitment regarding BC Reservations. He said that the Congress party took a decision on BC Reservations in the Kamareddy Declaration. Although the Congress government proceeded with the Panchayat elections due to a court-mandated deadline, the Congress party has been receiving good results, he noted.

Recalling that the Revanth Reddy government itself revealed that the State has 56 per cent BCs while conducting a caste survey, the TPCC Chief said they will wage a fight for BC Reservations by joining hands with BC Unions.