World’s largest X-ray imaging components unit in Vizag soon

Visakhapatnam: In a boost to India’s medical technology manufacturing ambitions, Varex Imaging Corporation launched its advanced manufacturing facility at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

The move marks a major milestone in the localisation of critical imaging technologies in the country.

The inauguration ceremony was held as part of the three-day World Health Innovation Forum 2025 organized by AMTZ.

The facility at AMTZ was inaugurated by Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, Rajiv Nath, managing director, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd, and forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).

The new facility will focus on the manufacturing of flat panel detectors and advanced imaging components, including Cesium Iodide coating—a first-of-its-kind capability in India. The expansion represents a strategic shift in global imaging supply chains, positioning India as a serious manufacturing and innovation hub for high-end diagnostic imaging components that were traditionally imported. Varex Imaging Corporation, a global leader in X-ray imaging components and solutions, designs, develops and manufactures the core components that power medical imaging systems worldwide, including X-ray tubes and sources, digital flat-panel and photon-counting detectors, image processing software and high-voltage accessories.

Speaking at the inauguration, Jitendra Sharma, founder CEO and managing director, AMTZ, said, “The entry of Varex into AMTZ validates India’s emergence as a trusted destination for complex, high-precision MedTech manufacturing. The localisation of flat panel detectors and CSI coating technology places India firmly on the global map of advanced diagnostic manufacturing and significantly strengthens our Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

The inauguration of the Varex Imaging facility at AMTZ underscores India’s broader ambition to become a global hub for medical device manufacturing, innovation, and export, moving decisively from being a technology importer to a producer of critical, high-value MedTech components that power healthcare systems around the world.

Sunny Sanyal, chief executive officer and president, Varex Imaging Corporation, said India is central to the company’s long-term growth and innovation strategy.

“India is one of the most important growth markets for medical imaging globally, and our investment at AMTZ reflects our confidence in India’s manufacturing capabilities, regulatory ecosystem, and talent base,” he said.

The company’s technologies are embedded not only in healthcare diagnostics but also in dental and veterinary imaging, airport and port security screening, and industrial non-destructive testing systems.