Nellore: Apollo starts Mitraclip procedure

Nellore: Senior interventional cardiologist of Apollo Hospitals Dr Sai Satish said that Mitral Valve Therapy is useful for cardiac patients for conducting non-surgical cardiac valve repairs for saving lives. He addressed the media in the city on Tuesday and said Mitraclip is a small metal clip with a polyester fabric that is inserted in place to fix the leaky mitral valve thereby ensuring that the blood flow is in the right direction.

He added that patients with moderate to severe or severe primary and secondary mitral regurgitation who are not improving on medical treatment can opt for this minimally invasive solution. He said that they have been performing the procedure for last three years and it helps in improving the quality of life of patients.

Their experience in this domain has enabled them to achieve many milestones including back-to-back MitraClip implants in four very sick patients in just one day earlier this year, at the height of the second wave of the pandemic, he explained. Dr Sai Satish said 70% of all Mitraclips in India to date have been performed at Apollo Hospitals.